All edifices that have stood the test of time have benefited structurally from a solid foundation.
For Kennesaw State’s offense, the foundation lies at its center.
Matt Olson serves as the base of its offensive line and for a program that prides itself on the play of linemen, the underpinning of its offense.
Coincidentally, Olson knows a thing or two about construction. With a degree in civil engineering in hand and coursework started towards a master’s in the same field, his aspiration beyond moving defensive lineman is to become a structural engineer.
A structural engineer that plays college football?
How has Olson been able to chase both impressive feats, being a multi-year starter for a Division I program at a demanding position, and pursuing a degree and occupation that’s anything but simple?
It starts with his own foundation.
Olson came from a football family. His father, David, was a tight end at Illinois in the early 1990s and caught 52 passes and five touchdowns over a four-year career. David Olson’s love of the game helped plant the seeds for his son to find his footing.
“He was an inspiration playing at the college level. Him having success made me want to as well,” Matt Olson said. “He’s always been very supportive and pushed me to be my best.”
The family moved to Athens when his mother, Becky, landed at job at the University of Georgia in early childhood education. They later relocated to Cumming, where Olson was a two-time all-region honoree and two-time offensive MVP for Forsyth Central High School.
After enrolling at Kennesaw State, Olson was thrust into action as a true freshman when he started the 2018 season opener at Georgia State.
“Honestly it was kind of a blur. The change in speed from high school to college. I remember running out of the tunnel,” Olson said. “On the first drive, we broke a long run on the edge. It was cool because I could then see all the work in camp pay off.”
That groundwork led to more time on the field.
After making four starts between 2019 and the spring 2021 campaigns, Olson was a Swiss army knife of an offensive lineman, playing all three positions spread out over 700 snaps, en route to Kennesaw State’s 2021 Big South title.
Olson balanced it all with an arduous coursework. His senior capstone project proved to be the most difficult of his undergraduate classes.
“We had to design a site layout in Utah and build a two-story office building to go on it. There were a lot of little things that you didn’t know about it until you got into it,” he said.
This included designing the grading of land, a road, parking lot and structural aspects of the building.
“It was pretty difficult and was a lot of work,” Olson said.
To the surprise of no one around the Kennesaw State football program, Olson earned an “A” in the class.
With the capstone project behind him, Olson looked to cap off his career on a high note. Olson dedicated himself to offseason training so much that his work earned the coveted “Iron Owl” award.
“The ‘Iron Owl’ award is given annually to the person that best personifies what Kennesaw State football stands for in the training environment, E.A.T.,” said Jim Kiritsy, assistant AD for sport performance and director of football strength and conditioning. “We give the award to the individual who shows up every day and puts forth their best effort, never backs down from a challenge, leads their teammates by example, and shows respect to the training environment and coaching staff. The award doesn’t always go to the fastest or strongest. It goes to the person who elevates others while being a shining beacon of effort, attitude and toughness.
“Matt brings that every day. In-season, offseason, healthy or injured, you know that Matt will always put forth his best and expect others to do the same. His progress in the weight room over five years has been amazing to watch, and he was a no-brainer when it came time to give the award in 2022.”
Just when all the momentum seemed to be in the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder’s favor, a delay in the building project occurred as Olson suffered an injury in preseason camp and missed the first two games.
“It took away from my momentum that I built up. Getting that award helped me get confidence back and reminded me of all the hard work that I had put in,” Olson said. “It was definitely tough having to sit and watch, especially the first away game sitting at home and watching it on TV, which I had never done.”
He has returned to form anchoring Kennesaw State’s offensive line from the center position, and now combines his intelligence of math on the gridiron.
“It helps me identify fronts, know my rules, and know what everyone else needs to do. It helps me see the bigger picture,” he said.
What’s left for Olson to complete his final senior project on the football field?
“In the beginning, I was a rotational guy. Last year, I became a real starter,” he said. “This year, I want to put an exclamation point on my career and prove myself to everyone.”
