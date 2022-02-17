Florida Gulf Coast got a modicum of revenge with a 82-76 victory over Kennesaw State on Wednesday.
Austin Richie and Tavian Dunn-Martin each scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the Eagles won their fifth straight game and made up for a 77-53 loss to the Owls in Kennesaw last month.
“It was a tough first half for our team tonight, and too many turnovers in the second half were the difference in the game," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "We have to continue to focus on improving each game. This was the second game in a row where we’ve gotten down big in the first half and had to battle back.
"I’m proud of our resolve because from a growth standpoint there is a sense of pride in our program now that wasn’t there before. Now, we have to take pride in having consistent focus and energy for 40 minutes. That’s part of having a young team that’s still learning how to have championship habits.”
Florida Gulf Coast (18-9, 8-5 ASUN) went on a 24-7 run in the first half to build a 32-16 lead with 6:15 to play before Kennesaw State (11-15, 6-7) began chipping away at the deficit.
Trailing 42-29 at the half, the Owls scored the first seven points of the second half, including back-to-back baskets from Spencer Rodgers. His 3 brought KSU within 42-36 with 18:10 to go in the game.
The Eagles answered with two of 13 3-pointers to push the lead back to 12. Each time is seemed the Owls applied any pressure, Florida Gulf Coast had an answer. When Dedmon Robinson cut the lead to seven with a pair of free throws with 12:09 to play, Dakota Rivers made a 3 to push the lead back to 10 at 57-47.
Three minutes later when a Robinson dunk cut the Owls deficit to six, Rivers again made a 3 to make the lead 63-54. Twice KSU was able to get as close as four points, but again the Eagles were able to answer.
Isaiah Reddish, who started in place of Brandon Stroud and had 19 points, made a 3 with 7:47 to play, but Richie made his fifth 3-pointer of the night moments later to make the lead 66-59.
The Owls pulled back within four at 80-76 with 10 seconds left on a 3 by Rodgers, who finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, but Richie put the game away with a pair of free throws.
Robinson finished the game with 15 points and six rebounds. Chris Youngblood had 10 points.
The Owls will finish their two-game swing through Florida with a game at Jacksonville on Saturday.
