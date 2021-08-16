Kennesaw State has announced men’s and women’s basketball tickets are now on sale.
Ticket packages for the men’s team start at $99, while tickets for the women’s team start at $45.
Fans are also available to purchase a Scrappy Combo Package, which includes season tickets for both teams, for $159.
The men’s team begins its third season under coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and the women will be led by new coach Octavia Blue. The 15-game home conference schedule has been announced and the Owls will host FGCU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Liberty, Stetson and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.