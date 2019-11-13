Kennesaw State basketball coaches Amir Abdur-Rahim and Agnus Berenato are finding recruiting success within the Peach State.
Each coach on Wednesday signed five players who will begin playing for their respective teams during the 2020-21 season.
Abdur-Rahim inked three players from Georgia in a class that ranked 42nd in the nation according to 247Sports.
The players include one four-star recruit and two three-star recruits.
"We're really fortunate. I think, any time you get a class like this, obviously people focus on the head coach, but, at the same time, for me, I think it's just a testament to our staff," Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "We were able to hire three guys who had big time ties to the Southeast. We were able to hire two guys from Georgia, which really gave us an opportunity to put our imprint on the state.
"I want to make sure that (assistants) Ben Fletcher, Tanner Smith and Pershin Williams get the credit that they deserve because they did an incredible job of putting together a top-50 class at a school where I'm pretty sure they've never had a top-100 class. So, we are really excited about it and can't wait to get to work."
Kennesaw State signed a pair of East Coweta teammates in 6-foot-4 small forward Chris Youngblood (No. 12 in Georgia by 247Sports) and 6-5 shooting guard Brandon Stroud (No. 10). They Owls also signed 6-3 Langston Hughes combo guard Kasen Jennings (24), giving them three of the top 25 prospects in Georgia.
Kennesaw State also added size with two out-of-state signees in Mayson Quartlebaum and Cole LaRue.
Quartlebaum, from Lawrence, Kansas, is the state's No. 8 recruit. LaRue, a 6-9 power forward out of Mobile, Alabama, is ranked as the state's No. 14 prospect and helped guide McGill-Toolen to the state quarterfinals last season.
Like Abdur-Rahim, Berenato and the women's program also signing three recruits from Georgia -- South Cobb guard Jodi Mullins, Shaw guard Bre'Lyn Snipes and Norcross forward Yamani Paul.
Mullins was the first Cobb County player to be signed by Berenato since she arrived as Kennesaw State's coach.
"So excited to sign our first Cobb County student athlete," Berenato said in a release. "Jodi comes from our backyard. She is a resilient student-athlete and one that will add depth to our point guard position. Jodi runs a team, is a coach on the court and has a passion to win."
Rounding out the class is forward Stacie Jones from Veterans High School in Cincinnati and guard Julia Rodriguez from Braden River High School in Bradenton, Florida.
It is a class that is compiled of versatile talent that can play nearly every position on the floor.
"Overall, this is the deepest class we have signed at KSU," Berenato said. "My staff has done an exceptional job inking a difference-maker class of future Owls. Led by my recruiting coordinator, coach Khadija Head, our two new additions, coach Alex (Winchell) and coach Janell (Crayton), followed her lead.
"KSU has so much to offer, and we are excited about the five young ladies that will add to KSU women's basketball. There is no doubt these student-athletes will make an impact on our program in the future."
