The Kennesaw State baseball team will establish the Chris Halliday Scholarship Fund on behalf of the family of the late Owls catcher.
The scholarship will be awarded to the current Kennesaw State catcher that embodies the same qualities and skills possessed by the former player known by his teammates as “Doc.”
Halliday died Sept. 18, 2020, and is survived by his wife, Lisa, his son, Patrick, and his daughter, Camryn. The 1996 NCAA Division II World Series MVP will be inducted in this year’s Kennesaw State hall of fame class with the rest of the championship-winning team.
“Leader, tough, clutch, selfless, coachable are all qualities that ‘Doc’ possessed in abundance,” former teammate Steve Reed said in a release. “‘Doc’ always led by example on and off the field. He was the epitome of an outstanding teammate and player.
"He was the anchor of every offensive lineup he ever played in and controlled the pitching staff with a veteran presence. ‘Doc’ was a true coach's dream to have behind the plate every game. His contribution to the Kennesaw State baseball program can not be measured in wins and losses, but by the stories told and memories reflected on over two decades later. We are all saddened by his untimely passing but feel great pride that his legacy will live forever in this scholarship.”
The baseball program is asking fans and alumni for their financial support. Anyone interested in contributing to scholarship fund can do so online at www.ksuowls.com/sports/baseball.
