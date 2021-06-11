Kennesaw State junior Sarah Hendrick ran a time of 2 minutes, 3.17 seconds to finish fourth in the semifinals of the 800-meter run Thursday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
That time advanced the former Allatoona High School standout to Saturday evening's final and gave the Owls their first qualifier in an NCAA track final in program history.
"Since we left the NCAA indoor championships, the goal has been to get back in the NCAA final," assistant coach Adam Bray said in a release. "This outdoor season, Sarah has been able to improve her skill set and accomplish that goal. She has one more race this NCAA outdoor season and a chance to win her first NCAA title. It has been a great year and I am excited to see how she does this Saturday. She has nothing to lose and will give it her best."
It will be Hendrick's second chance at earning All-American status this year. She was honored with the distinction earlier this spring when she finished eighth in the 800 at the NCAA indoor championships.
Hendrick is scheduled to race in the 800 final Saturday at 7:14 p.m. The race can be seen on ESPNU.
Kennesaw State pole vaulter Jack Rhea guaranteed himself second-team All-American status by finishing 10th in the event Thursday.
Rhea, a junior from Calhoun, cleared 17 feet, 4½ inches on his second attempt at his second distance. He fell short in his three attempts at 17-10½.
