MARIETTA -- Will Kolker scored 18 of his game-high 33 points to lead Pope to a 70-63 victory over Allatoona in the second round of the Region 6AAAAAA tournament at Wheeler High School on Wednesday.
The victory secures the Greyhounds (15-10) a place in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs and moves them into the region semifinals where they will play Wheeler on Thursday.
"We are excited about getting another chance to play," Pope coach Pat Abney said. "To make it to the state tournament out of this region is saying something."
Pope did not trail at any point in the first three quarters, and held a 41-38 lead heading into the fourth. That quickly changed as Allatoona (15-10) tied the game on a 3-pointer by Marshall Willingham. The Bucs took their first lead at 43-42 on a jumper by Cameron Baldwin, who had 12 points, and then again 45-44 on a layup by Isaiah Logan.
At that point, Kolker took over. He made back-to-back 3-pointers and was fouled shooting another 3 with 4:19 to play. He added a layup and another free throw in scoring 12 straight Greyhound points in 2:10 to push the lead to 54-48.
"He had an unbelievable fourth quarter," Abney said. "He made good decisions and found a way to get to the free throw line."
Leading 55-48, Trey Kaiser stole the ball from between three Buccaneers players, crossed mid-court and went up for a 3-pointer. When the ball went through the net, the Greyhounds were up 58-48 with 3:20 to play and Allatoona was forced to start sending players to the line.
Pope converted on 12 of 18 free throws over the last 2:13 to secure the victory, with Kolker making 6 of 8 along the way.
"I don't really know what happened," Kolker said. "It all went by in a flash. But (in the final quarter) I said to myself, 'I'm not letting us lose this game.'"
Now, knowing the team will be playing in the state playoffs, he said the team can play loose and try to take advantage of the situation.
"We have the top two teams in the state (Wheeler and Kell) in our region," Kolker said. "We're not going to see anyone better than them."
Pope jumped out to an 11-4 lead early, but Allatoona quickly recovered and trailed only 14-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Greyhounds built the lead to nine on a Kolker 3, two free throws and a 3-pointer from Zach Marinko, but again the Bucs came back with an 8-1 run with Logan scoring four of his 11 points to help keep the deficit at three, 26-23 at the half.
The third quarter started fast. Kaiser connected on two 3-pointers as part of his 12 points on the night sandwiched around a 3 by Willingham. Three times Allatoona had the possession with a chance to take the lead in the quarter's final moments, but each time they came up empty and Pope took the lead to the final period.
Cam Bleshoy had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kevin Taylor led the Buccaneers with 22 points.
