Pope's Will Kolker is piling up personal and team milestones.
Over the winter holiday, the 6-foot-1 senior point guard reached the 1,000-point mark in a triple-overtime victory over Woodstock.
Last weekend, Kolker set a new program record for assists, passing Garrett Brown's previous mark of 516. Kolker now has 528 assists and counting.
Then, on Tuesday, Kolker made eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 39 points in a 76-47 victory over Allatoona.
Kolker's play is a big reason Pope has won eight of its last nine games.
"I've always said, if you have a point guard, you have a chance," Pope coach Pat Abney said. "Right now, he's averaging 21 points and nine rebounds a game, and he's been getting double-teamed a lot.
Pope recognized Kolker for the achievements by honoring him before the last two home games.
"(Reaching 1,000 points) means a lot," Kolker said. "There are only 12 other players who have done it."
Kolker, who said he came to Pope with the hopes of becoming one of those players who made a mark on the program, said the assists mark means more to him that the scoring numbers.
"One hundred percent, the assist record," Kolker said. "If I have a choice between making a 3-pointer or getting an assist, I'll take the assist every time."
It is a quality Abney not only knows is ingrained in Kolker, but it is one he admires.
"He loves to pass it," Abney said. "He has the best court vision of anyone I've seen at the high school level."
Kolker is waiting until the season is over to make his decision on where he will play his college basketball. Kolker and Abney are hoping for a playoff run to allow the maximum number of college coaches to get to see him in action.
Kolker has seen a little Division I interest, but he is hoping to turn a few more heads with continued excellent play.
However, if the D-I rout doesn't happen, Kolker still has plenty of Division II and Division III opportunities that have been presented to him, with offers from Young Harris, Berry, West Georgia and Oglethorpe, as well as Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, among others.
