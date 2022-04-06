AUGUSTA -- There is another major champion in the field for the 86th Masters who may have an idea of what Tiger Woods will be trying to accomplish this week at Augusta National Golf Club.
Brooks Koepka had knee surgery two weeks before last year's Masters to repair a torn ligament and dislocated right kneecap. Despite obvious discomfort, he tried to play at Augusta, shooting rounds of 74-75 and missing the cut.
Afterward, Koepka admitted he tried to come back to fast.
That does not mean in any way that Koepka thinks Woods is returning too fast from his near-fatal car crash that severely injured his right leg in February 2021. What he is saying is playing Augusta National while coming off knee and leg injuries is going to be a significant challenge for Woods, the five-time Masters champion.
"I'm happy he's becoming healthier and able to play golf, and I think that's -- we need him, the game needs him, everybody needs him, the fans need him, all that stuff," Koepka said. "But, at the end of the day, everybody is just out here competing. I'm worried about myself, and I'm sure everybody else is worried about themselves.
"Look, I was in somewhat of his shoes trying last year, two weeks after surgery. This place isn't exactly an easy walk. I understand what (Woods is) up against. It'll be difficult, but if anybody can do it, it's him."
Koepka said he had to have cortisone shots in his knee to be able to walk the course last year, in part because of the severe elevation changes, not only from front nine to back nine, but from hole to hole. It made the recovery time nearly as difficult as the hours on the course.
"It's difficult enough to walk, and I mean, the hours before to the hours after it was some of the longest days" Koepka said. "I don't know everything (Woods is) going through. His was a lot worse than mine, so I'm not trying to compare it. I just know it's difficult walking this place when you don't have the same body parts you're used to."
Koepka has not won since he had his knee surgically repaired, but he has had a few chances. A month-and-a half-after last year's Masters and still not fully recovered, Koepka finished second to Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, fourth in the U.S. Open and sixth in the British Open.
Since the 2021-22 season started, Koepka only has two top-10s. The first was a tie for third at the Phoenix Open in February, while the second was his last event, a fifth-place finish at the World Golf Championships Match Play event.
The week before, at the Valspar Invitational, Koepka finished tied for 12th, so his game seems to be rounding into shape as he chases his fifth major and first green jacket.
Prior to missing the cut at Augusta last year, Koepka had finished in the top 10 in his two previous tries, including a tie for second in 2019, one stroke behind Woods. With two U.S. Open titles and a pair of PGA championships to his name, Koepka seems to play his best at the hardest golf courses, which makes him a prime candidate to break through and win his first Masters this week.
"You've really got to have a good short game, No. 1, but No. 2, you've got to understand where to hit it and where to miss it, and I think sometimes on -- I've said it over the last couple weeks -- I think the setups (on the PGA Tour) are a little too easy, and it brings so many guys in (contention)," Koepka said. "We don't see many pins three (paces) off the corners or four off the corners until you get to majors. You're not getting up-and-down if you short-side yourself (here), where on Tour, they're five and six and you've got room."
