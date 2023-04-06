AUGUSTA -- Chris Kirk shot 6-under par over his last 13 holes to post a 2-under 70 in his opening round of the Masters on Thursday.
The former Etowah High School and Georgia Bulldogs standout was making his first Masters start since 2016 and had a rough start to his day. He hit his drive into a hazard and it led to a double-bogey on the par-5 second. He followed with bogeys on the par-4 third and par-4 fifth left him at 4-over par. But then things began to click.
He made a pair of 10-foot putts, the first on No. 7 and then No. 9, for birdie to to get back to 2-over par at the turn. He made another lengthy putt to birdie the difficult downhill par-4 10th, and then became the first player to make an eagle at the newly lengthened par-5 13th.
After splitting the middle of the fairway with a 300-yard drive, Kirk hit a fairway wood for his second shot. The ball never left the pin. It landed on the front of the green and released toward the hole finishing just over a foot away.
Kirk nearly made another eagle on the par-5 15th. After a 320-yard drive into the middle of the fairway, he hit a long iron from 233-yards to 35 feet from the hole. His approach putt broke right at the hole and stopped just inches away for a tap-in birdie.
Kirk made his final birdie on the par-3 16th. His tee shot landed on the fringe just over the right greenside bunker, took one hop and then spun down the hill to set up a 15-foot putt for his two.
On the par-4 17th, he managed to hit his pitch shot from long and right of the green to within 2-feet to save his par.
The only blemish on the back side was on the final hole. After a drive that split the fairway, his second shot came up short of the green. His pitch up the slope stopped 8 feet from the hole and his par put caught the right side of the hole, but lipped out.
In his three previous Masters appearances, Kirk has made the cut twice and his best finish is a tie for 20th. Friday, he will look to advance to the weekend for the third time. His tee time is scheduled for 1:12 p.m.
