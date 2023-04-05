AUGUSTA -- Former Etowah High School star, and University of Georgia standout, Chris Kirk is sober and back at Augusta National to play in his first Masters since 2016.
Ask him and he'll say playing this week would have never happened without him taking the time to rehabilitate. And it's been a culmination of a lot of help and soul searching.
Kirk, now 37, turned pro in 2007. He began his career on the PGA Tour in 2011 and won as a rookie. He had three more wins by the end of the 2015 season. It took eight more years to win again, but it was what happened in-between that was his biggest victory.
Kirk had started down the road of alcoholism and depression. By the time 2019 rolled around he knew he needed help. An interview on PGA.com described his entire ordeal in complete detail. He had tried a couple of times to stop drinking, but he knew he reached his breaking point after a hard night in New Orleans. The next day, April 29, 2019 to be exact, he finally quit.
It had been a struggle for Kirk, and he said he had been lying to himself for so long, that he really wanted to be transparent going forward. It's why whenever he is asked about overcoming his issues, he's more than willing to talk about it.
"The reason for purely being open about it was I spent a lot of years really hiding a lot of things and lying to people around me, lying to myself," Kirk said. So once I kind of got where I felt like I didn't have anything to hide, it felt so good and freeing to be honest about it."
When he returned to the Tour at the beginning of the 2019-20 schedule he took his time reacclimating. He played 11 events that season before competing in a full schedule the following year.
Fast forward to this season, and it looks like Kirk is back and maybe better than ever. In 14 events this year he has already posted four top 10 finishes, he is seventh on the FedEx Cup points list and he is back to No. 32 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He finished third in back-to-back weeks at the Sony Open and the American Express. A month later he shot rounds of 69-62-66-69 to finish 14-under par at the Honda Classic. He beat Eric Cole in a playoff to earn his first win in almost a decade, and it earned him a return trip to Augusta.
"I'm very thankful that things have worked out the way they have," Kirk said. "I made a few good decisions and got a whole lot of help from a lot of people along the way. God winning, I'm here.
"It's pretty amazing. It feels like a culmination of a handful of years of really hard work, but also looking at it as like I want to be here for a lot of years in a row."
This will be the fourth Masters start of his career. In two of the previous three he has made the cut with his top finish being a tie for 20th in 2014. He gets started Thursday at 10:06 a.m. playing with Abraham Ancer and Keegan Bradley.
"I knew, if I just sort of plugged away, I always believed there was a good chance I could (get back here). Not for sure obviously, but it's an honor to be back here for sure. I love everything about the Masters."
