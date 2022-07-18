ATLANTA — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin laid into the emergence of name, image and likeness deals across college football at SEC Media Days.
“It’s like a payroll in baseball,” Kiffin said. “What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can play players a lot. We’re in a situation not any different than that. I’m sure other people said it. I said day one, you legalize cheating, so get ready for the people that have the most money to get players. Now you have it. It is what it is.”
Kiffin said that one of the options to clear up the future of NIL deals would be to set a cap on the amount of money players could receive.
“I think ideally, if we’re going to be in an NIL world, somehow you’re going to do it right, it’s going to get capped so that there’s some way of controlling it and keeping playing fields close to the same,” Kiffin said. “Otherwise, you’re just going to have these glaring differences within Division I football.”
For the Ole Miss players, NIL opening up was highly praised.
“I feel like NIL is a blessing for everybody,” wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said. “Being a college athlete, schools make a lot of money off of us, they make millions and millions of dollars. It’s good that we get to make a little extra change to have in our pockets besides just our scholarship checks.”
Despite not being directly impacted much by NIL deals, Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson said that the system can only be good for players.
“It hasn’t really impacted me too much,” Ole Miss defensive end Cedric Johnson said. “I don’t think it’s really going to impact me in a bad way or a negative way, I feel like it can only be in the positive, really.”
With the current system, coaches have no involvement in what deals their athletes accept or how much they earn with their negotiated deals. With the NIL space growing at a rapid rate since its introduction, Kiffin said there should be a manager in place to work with athletes and clients throughout their deals.
“I would think that the coach should be part of managing that,” Kiffin said. “That’s how you’d want it done. But I don’t know if it will be that way. So, that’s just how I would do it. That’s based on what happens in professional sports. There’s salary caps. The coach and the general manager/owner manage that.
“As far as a general manager to manage that, we aren’t allowed in the current system to manage what they make. We’re not there yet. I don’t know that we ever will be. That’s just what I said, it should be because that’s what any other professional sport, which is what we are now, does.”
