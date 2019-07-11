ROSWELL -- Former Kennesaw Mountain High School standout Jonathan Keppler was tied for third after the first round of the 98th Georgia Amateur Championship on Thursday.
Keppler made six birdies in his round of 4-under par 68 at Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek. He was within two shots of the lead.
“I just take it one shot at a time.” said Keppler, who is entering his senior season at Florida State. “The course is a lot to deal with and kind of hard to attack.”
Keppler said the key to his round was the , 409-yard, par-4 No. 13, his fourth hole after starting on the back nine. He felt the hole was tricky with tight fairway and an elevated green, but he made birdie, just before the weather began to work against him.
“It started raining for about 10 minutes on my fifth and sixth hole.” Keppler said. “It was raining pretty hard, but, other than that, the weather was pretty good today.”
Keppler finished one shot behind Mercer’s Spencer Ball, and two shots behind Andy Mao, a rising freshman at Georgia Tech. Keppler, who is trying to become the first Cobb County player to win the tournament since Bill Bergin in 1981, played in the same group as Ball, who he said he knows well and enjoyed playing with.
Keppler was in a group of five players at 4-under, including Rome High School junior Hogan Ingram, Georgia Southern's Ben Carr, Georgia's Will Chandler and former Michigan golfer Timothy Schaetzel.
“I hit a lot of good shots.” said Chandler, a product of the Marist School in Atlanta. “I hit the ball well, and that’s what you have to do out here. With as much trouble as there is, you just have to hit fairways and greens.”
The tournament has been a chance for a lot of golfers to see familiar faces and play against longtime friends. Keppler and Chandler grew up playing junior golf together, and Keppler said he hoped to get the chance to play with Chandler sometime this weekend.
Others of note include 2004 Georgia Amateur champion David Denham at even-par 72. Woodstock’s Brock Hoover, the recently crowned winner of the Georgia Junior Championship, shot 73 and was tied with two-time state amateur champion David Noll Jr. and 2016 champion Colin Bowles in a tie for 24th.
Marietta’s Chris Waters was a shot further back at 74, tied with defending champion Brett Barron. Kennesaw State’s Brady Keran was tied for 46th at 75, former Etowah and Georgia Tech golfer Kris Mikkelsen and Marietta’s Matthew Hayes were at 76, and 1999 Georgia Amateur champion Rick Cloninger was at 77. Marietta’s Owen Sertl and Cole McIsaac were at 78.
The top 70 players after Friday’s round will make the cut.
