ROSWELL — Halfway through the Georgia Amateur Championship, Jonathan Keppler has a three-stroke lead.
The Kennesaw Mountain High School product and rising redshirt senior at Florida State shot a 6-under par 66 on Friday at Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek. He led with an overall score of 10-under 134.
Ben Carr and Hogan Ingram both made charges at Keppler, but both faltered late.
Carr, a rising Georgia Southern sophomore, pulled within two shots of the lead with a birdie on No. 16, but a bogey on the final hole left him with a second-round 69. He finished at 7 under, three shots back.
Ingram, a rising junior at Rome High School, also got to 8-under par when he made a hole-in-one on the 209-yard, par-3 fifth hole -- his 14th of the day after starting on the back nine. However, on the 468-yard, par-4 sixth hole, he made double bogey to drop back to 6 under, and he finished his round with a triple bogey on the 419-yard, par-4 No. 9.
Ingram finished the day with a 1-over 73 and was tied for eighth.
Keppler made seven birdies on the day, as well as three putts from greater than 20 feet -- two signs that his hard work on the putting green is paying off.
“I haven’t been putting very well this summer, so I made a few changes, Keppler said. "It’s worked pretty decently the first two days. Hopefully, it keeps up.”
The best part of his putting display may have been a 35-foot birdie on the 15th hole.
“That’s the longest putt I’ve made in a very long time,” Keppler said, “so that was nice to see that one go in.”
Keppler wasn’t perfect. He bogeyed the ninth hole and was in danger of doing so again on No. 11. A poor second shot was headed for the lake before it caromed off the trees and into the rough. He saved par with a 12-foot putt.
Keppler’s two-putt par on the 18th hole helped him enter the weekend on a high note.
“That two-putt was just as big as any of those birdie putts,” he said. “You hate to bogey the last hole, so it was nice to keep the momentum going.”
Mercer’s Spencer Ball shot 73 and wais tied for third with North Georgia’s Grant Crowell, Buford High School’s Jackson Buchannon and two former Georgia golfers -- 2004 Georgia Amateur champion David Denham and 58-year-old Jack Larkin Sr. -- at 4-under par.
Larkin shot a 2-under 70 to move to a tournament total of 140. His objective was to have fun and to represent the older generation in a positive way.
“We’re trying to compete, of course, but it’s fun just to be here,” Larkin said. Eighty to 90 percent of the field are college kids and young kids.”
One of those younger players is Larkin's son, Jack Jr., who played at Georgia from 2015-18. The elder Larkin said his favorite moment Friday was seeing his son on the course and exchanging pleasantries.
After they finished their rounds, Jack Larkin Jr., who made the cut at 9 over, gave his father a thumbs-up.
“Good job, dad,” he said.
Play was suspended at 7:10 p.m. due to weather. At the time, 70 players were expected to make the 36-hole cut of 9 over.
First-round leader Andy Mao, who shot 66 on Thursday, shot a second-round 75 to finish at 3-under and tied for ninth.
Marietta’s Chris Waters shot 71 to finish at 1 over and in a tie for 16th. Defending champion Brett Barron shot 72 and was at 2 over, tied for 21th.
Two-time champion David Noll Jr. was a shot farther back at 3 over and tied for 26th.
Colin Bowles, the 2016 champion, shot 78 and sat at 7 over with Woodstock’s Brock Hoover and former Etowah and Georgia Tech standout Kris Mikkelsen.
Marietta’s Matthew Hayes and Kennesaw State’s Brady Keran shot 76 and 77, respectively, and were in a tie for 56th at 8 over, while 1999 champion Rick Cloninger made the cut on the number at 9 over.
