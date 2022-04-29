Jonathan Keppler shot a 1-under par 69 to claim one of the eight qualifying spots from U.S. Open local qualifying held at Marietta Country Club on Monday.
The former Kennesaw Mountain and Florida State standout, playing on his home course, had two birdies to offset his lone bogey and advance from the 132-man field to sectional qualifying next month.
Brett White, a Korn Ferry Tour player from Houston, shot 6-under 64 to win the qualifier by one shot over Greg Edwards of Flowery Branch. Dunwoody's Ryan Elmore, Atlanta's Will Chandler and Matt McCarty from Scottsdale, Arizona, tied for third at 3-under 67.
Atlanta's Finlay Mason shot 2-under, while Athens' Keith Guest tied Keppler at 1-under.
Woodstock's Brad Harden and Johns Creek's Andy Mao also shot 1-under and earned the No. 1 and No. 2 alternate spots, respectively.
Other local players in the qualifier included Marietta's John Griffin (71), Michael Hebert (72) and Alessandro Lamarca (73), Acworth's Brock Nixon (76) and Jeremy Hudson (76), Smyrna's Jacob Tilton (76), Mableton's Michael Blechschmidt (77), Marietta's Brody McQueen (77), Acworth's Zac Tilton (78) and Kennesaw's Andrew Mackey (78).
Georgia's second local qualifying tournament will be May 12 at Whitewater Creek Country Club in Fayetteville. Sectionals will begin at the end of May, with one qualifier taking place June 6 at Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek in Roswell.
Players advancing from sectional qualifying will complete in the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16-19.
