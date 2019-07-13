Jonathan Keppler shot a third-round 74 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Georgia Amateur Championship at Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek in Roswell.
The former Kennesaw Mountain High School standout and rising Florida State senior was 8-under par. He led Georgia Southern's Ben Carr by two shots, with Mercer's Spencer Ball and North Georgia's Grant Crowell each another two strokes back.
Keppler put himself in a bind early, opening the round with back-to-back bogeys, but he played even-par the rest of the way. His round was still two shot better than the day’s average score of 76.4, as only three players shot under par for the day.
Keppler and the other players were also likely not helped by a nearly two-hour weather delay.
“The weather was alright,” Keppler said. “(The weather delay) didn't affect me at all. Obviously, sometimes it can affect you, but I didn't really feel like it affected me too much.”
It may not have affected Keppler because he never had any steam to lose during the delay.
“To be honest, I didn’t have much momentum to keep going,” Keppler said. “Kinda played fairly steady for most of the day -- just couldn't really get anything going.”
Keppler said Saturday’s course setup presented tricky pin placements, which added to the challenge of an already difficult course.
“It’s very demanding off the tee. You need to get it in the fairway,” Keppler said. “The greens are very tricky -- a bunch of slopes and stuff -- so you need to be on the right tier and the right side of the green, and if you’re not, it can be tough.
“I didn't really hit very many close like I have the first few days. It’s hard to make 25- to 30-footers all day.”
Nicolas Cassidy was the only player near the lead who made a move. The rising Georgia sophomore shot 70 to move to 3-under for the tournament, five strokes behind Keppler.
Carr shot 73 and was 6 under, while Ball and Crowell posted even-par 72s to remain 4 under. First-round leader Andy Mao and Timothy Schaetzel, each shot 73 and were six back at 2 under.
Other players of note include defending champion Brett Barron, who shot even to remain at 2 over and tied for 12th. David Denham, the 2004 champion, started the day at 4 under, but an 80 left him tied for 19th at 4 over.
Two-time champion David Noll Jr. was a shot farther back and tied for 23rd after a 74. He was tied with Marietta’s Chris Waters. Marietta’s Mathew Hayes shot one of the day’s better rounds of 73 and was tied for 33rd at 9 over with 2016 champion Colin Bowles.
Keppler said he knows his lead is not insurmountable, but coming off a day where few shot under par, he is still the player to beat. He will try to become the first Cobb County resident to win the championship since Bill Bergin in 1981.
“It’s a nice feeling to have that everyone has to come chase you,” Keppler said, "and, hopefully (Sunday), I can set the pace and see what happens.”
