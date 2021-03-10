Kennesaw State’s Sarah Hendrick is eager to compete this week at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The junior, a product of Allatoona High School, will compete in the 800-meter run, which she qualified for by running a time of 2 minutes, 6.48 seconds at the David Hemery Valentine Invitational. She then bested it with a personal-best and team-record 2:03.73 at the ASUN Conference Championships at the end of February.
Hendrick was also a member of the Owls' 4x400 relay team that won a conference title (3:45.39), and the distance medley relay that finished second (11:46.47). Both relays broke the school record and helped lead Kennesaw State to its second ASUN indoor championship.
“It still doesn’t feel real," Hendrick said. "My coach and I have been working super hard toward this goal, and this is what I wanted to do last year, but I fell short, so iit definitely feels amazing to finally make it and show off black and gold at the indoor national meet and be able to represent my school.”
Hendrick is confident she will make it to the NCAA finals. She also said her goal is to earn first-team All-American honors.
While at Allatoona, Hendrick was named team MVP after the 2018 track and field season and finished fifth in the Class AAAAA state championships in the 400 and 800.
Despite that success, Hendrick said being a first-team college All-American would be a huge accomplishment.
“In high school, I was pretty average starting out, and I am thankful that I had a group of people that saw my potential and helped me reach my goals,” Hendrick said. “I want high schoolers to know that they can’t give themselves low standards because big schools are not looking at them. I want to let them know that they shouldn’t give up and to find people that are going to support you and get you to where you want to go.”
If Hendrick, who also competes on the Kennesaw State cross country team, reaches her goals, she will still have two years of eligibility to further raise the bar going forward.
“I want to earn a NCAA title, whether that is indoor, outdoor or both," Hendrick said. "My hardest goal is to qualify for nationals for cross country because that is definitely what I struggle with the most. I also want to go to the Olympic trials this summer, and I think that is within reach.”
The qualifying standard for the Olympic trials in the 800 is 2:02.50.
In preparation for this week’s championship, all the competing athletes are tested for COVID-19 everyday leading up to the race. Kennesaw State has been diligent in testing its athletes early in the morning and ensuring the team follows safety protocols.
Once in Arkansas, athletes will spend most of their free time quarantining in their hotel rooms to ensure their safety.
During the meet, runners will be allowed in the racing area for an allotted amount of time. Participants will be given an hour before to prepare and 30 minutes after the race to gather their belongings and make their way out of the arena.
