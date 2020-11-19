The Kennesaw State women’s basketball team canceled all of its games over the first two weeks of its season.
The Owls, who were supposed to open the regular season Wednesday, lost their first four games — Presbyterian, Thomas (Nov. 29), Middle Georgia (Dec. 2) and Georgia Southern (Dec. 6).
The Kennesaw State athletic department on Thursday released a statement about the cancellations.
“In response to two positive COVID-19 test results this week from members of the women’s basketball team, Kennesaw State Athletics has taken the necessary steps to cancel the teams’ scheduled games, practices and team events through Dec. 6,” the statement read. “The positive test results were identified through the mandated testing protocols in place for KSU student-athletes and athletic staff.”
The cancellations mean the Owls will not open the season until after fall exams, when they are scheduled to host UNC Wilmington on Dec. 18. It also leaves them only one more non-conference game, Dec. 21 against Life, before ASUN Conference play begins Jan. 2.
Kennesaw State is already dealing with the adversity of having to play without head coach Agnus Berenato, who is sitting out this season to recover from breast cancer surgery. Associate head coach Khadija Head was named interim head coach earlier this fall.
