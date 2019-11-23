KENNESAW — Kennesaw State women's basketball player Kamiyah Street is being held in the Fulton County jail after being arrested on three counts of felony murder and an additional murder charge, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Street, the Owls' star point guard, was arrested Thursday and charged with eight total counts, including two counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony.
Documents from the Fulton County Jail show the offense date for the eight counts was July 16.
Through the first three games of the year, Street, a junior from Mays High School in Atlanta, was averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. She was coming off a season in which she was second-team all-ASUN Conference. Street was also the ASUN Freshman of the Year for the 2017-18 season.
The Kennesaw State athletic department on Saturday released a statement about Street, who had already been removed from the university's athletic website.
“We were made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges," the statement said. "The individual has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time.”
