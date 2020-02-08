The Kennesaw State women beat Lipscomb 88-60 Saturday on a day dedicated to breast cancer awareness.
Gillian Piccolino scored a career-high 25 points, along with six rebounds while making all eight of her free throw attempts.
Alexis Poole turned in a stellar performance for KSU as she scored 19 points, led the team in rebounds with eight, and made her nine of her free throw attempts. As a team, the Owls knocked down 24-of-25 free throws.
KSU led 36-29 at the half and extended the advantage to 18 points heading to the fourth quarter
Armani Johnson finished the game with 13 points, Breanna Hoover had 11 and Lexie Mann added 10 as the Owls shot 50 % from the field and 46 percent from behind the arc.
Kennesaw State returns to action against Shorter University at the KSU Convocation Center on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
MENS BASKETBALL
Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw State 66: Ahsan Asadullah had 27 points as Lipscomb topped Kennesaw State.
KJ Johnson added 20 points and Parker Hazen had 10 points and seven rebounds for Lipscomb (10-14, 5-6 Atlantic Sun).
Tyler Hooker had 18 points for the Owls (1-22, 0-10), who have now lost 14 games in a row — the second-longest active streak in the nation behind Chicago State's 15 straight. Ugo Obineke added 12 points. Bryson Lockley had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Kennesaw State will host Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday.
