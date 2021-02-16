The Kennesaw State athletic department is partnering with the KSU Foundation to establish the Coach Tony Ingle Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship will help serve as a reminder of all the lasting contributions the former men's basketball coach made in the lives of students, student-athletes and the local community throughout his years as a basketball coach.
Ingle dedicated 44 years to coaching and mentoring young men, and after passing away in January, his legacy will continue to give opportunities to students for years to come by helping them receive a college education and continue the pursuit of betterment.
A Georgia native, Ingle came to Kennesaw State in 2000 and brought the men's basketball program into the national spotlight. In just his fourth season, he led the Owls to the 2004 NCAA Division II National Championship. KSU's all-time winningest head coach, Ingle was a major advocate for his student-athletes on the court, in the classroom and in the community, stating he'd 'much rather see a diploma on your wall than a banner on ours.'
Those interested in donating to the scholarship fund can do so through the university website https://community.kennesaw.edu/give. Donors should click the amount he/she would like to donate, and then select Kennesaw Fund in the pull-down menu. In the comments section, the donor should type "Coach Tony Ingle Endowed Scholarship."
Those who prefer to pay by check, make it out to the KSU Foundation, with the note "Coach Tony Ingle Endowed Scholarship" on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to: Kennesaw State University Foundation, Inc., 3391 Town Point Drive, Suite 4530/Mail Drop 9101, Kennesaw, GA 30144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.