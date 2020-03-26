Kennesaw State's Alexis Poole was named the Atlanta Tipoff Club's 2020 Georgia Women's College Player of the Year on Thursday.
She was honored alongside Georgia's Anthony Edwards, the Georgia Men’s College Player of the Year, while Emory's Jason Zimmerman and Georgia Tech's Nell Fortner were named the men's and women's Whack Hyder Georgia College Coach of the Year, respectively.
Poole emerged as one of the best players in the ASUN Conference in 2019-20, scoring 17.2 points per game to capture the conference scoring title. She was also fifth in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, making her the only player in the conference to rank in the top five in both categories.
“This is a prestigious award and a huge compliment, not only for Alexis but for the Kennesaw State women's basketball program,” Kennesaw State coach Agnus Berenato said in a release. “Alexis has worked incredibly hard on her individual skills, which allowed her to lead the ASUN in scoring this season. Day in and day out, Alexis fine-tuned her game and became an impact player, not only on our team but in the ASUN Conference. I, along with my staff and team, could not be happier for Alexis.”
Poole was the model of consistency during her junior season, scoring in double figures 24 times in 28 games and scoring 20-plus points nine times. She had nine double-doubles on the year and was named the ASUN Player of the Week twice.
Poole's best game of the year came in the regular-season finale against Liberty, when she scored a career-high 29 points by going 12-for-19 from the field.
She led all Division I players in Georgia in scoring and finished in the top 75 in Division I in points per game. Her points scored per 40 minutes also led the ASUN at 25.6. Poole also set Kennesaw State Division I-era record for points per game in a season, while climbing into fourth on the school’s Division I all-time scoring list with 1,171 points, and third all-time in rebounds with 678.
