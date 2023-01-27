KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State dominated Austin Peay on both ends of the floor Thursday to win its sixth straight game, 84-57, and remained in a first-place tie in the ASUN.
With each victory the Owls set new program bests for victories in the Division I era. The win over the Governors (8-14, 2-7), in front of a crowd of nearly 2,000 fans at the KSU Convocation Center, was KSU's 11th straight at home and moved them to 16-6 and 8-1 in conference. It also allowed them to take another step toward a top-two seed for the ASUN tournament. Kennesaw State and Liberty both moved a full two games in front of third place Eastern Kentucky and Stetson, and are moving toward a potential first-place showdown when the Flames come to Kennesaw on Feb. 16.
"We're not a finished product," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "We're learning how to win with character through prosperity."
The Owls were prosperous from the opening tip as they never trailed. They built a nine-point lead 6 minutes into the game, led by as many as 15 in the first half and had a 10-point lead at the break. In the second half, KSU continued to do the little things. The Owls seemed to get every loose ball, held Austin Peay to 34% shooting, including 19% from behind the 3-point line, and outrebounded the Governors 50-26.
"I thought we did a really good job (Thursday) though with our defense," Abdur-Rahim said. "Look at our numbers. We held them to 34%, 19% from 3, I don't care who you're playing, if you have numbers like that you're pretty good and the defensive end is where we want to hang our hat."
The defensive effort led to 18 points off turnovers and allowed four Owls to reach double figures. Chris Youngblood led the way with 19 points, Demond Robinson had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Brandon Stroud finished with 13 points and 11 boards and Terrell Burden added 10. Kasen Jennings just missed double figures and ended with nine.
Leading 20-18 at the midway point of the first half, Kennesaw State went on a 10-1 run over the next four minutes, which was capped by an emphatic dunk by Robinson. A steal and a dunk by Spencer Rodgers with 1:29 left put the Owls up 39-24. The lead never was smaller than nine the rest of the way.
With 15:15 left in the game, Stroud connected on a 3 to start a 22-10 run over the next nine minutes to build a 72-48 lead.
