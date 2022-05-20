Kennesaw State men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim signed a four-year contract extension to remain at his post through the 2026-27 season.
The university made the announcement on Thursday.
In his third year, the Marietta native and Wheeler High School graduate guided Kennesaw State to a 13-18 overall record and a win in the ASUN Conference tournament. The Owls went 7-9 in league play, good enough for a fourth-place finish in the East Division and the first home postseason game in the team's Division I history -- an eventual 82-73 victory over Eastern Kentucky.
The future looks bright for Kennesaw State, as Abdur-Rahim signed the 61st-ranked recruiting class in the nation in his first year of 2019. Those players made up the backbone of the Owls’ starting lineup during the 201-22 season, and all five starters will be returning for the 2022-23 season.
“Coach Abdur-Rahim has worked hard in elevating the men’s basketball program into a contender in the ASUN,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. “The atmosphere and excitement in the Convocation Center was obvious this season, and the efforts put in by coach Abdur-Rahim and his staff were on display with the team’s play. He has done a great job of bringing in the quality of student-athletes that we want in the basketball program, and has kept them here at KSU as well. I look forward to watching the men’s basketball program’s continued progress.”
This past season, the Owls set program-highs for both KemPom and NCAA NET rankings, at 223 and 224, respectively. The previous high in the team’s Division I history had been 252 (KenPom) and 250 (NET).
The Owls also set program-highs for scoring margin, field goal percentage, field goal defense and most 3-pointers made.
