Kennesaw State remained steady in both of the Football Championship Subdivision polls, which were released Monday.

Despite suffering a 26-23 overtime loss at Kent State on Saturday, the Owls remained at No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll and No. 7 in the American Football Coaches Association poll -- the same ranking they had a week ago.

For the second straight season, Kennesaw State nearly upended an FBS program on the road. The fact the Owls stepped up a level of competition is reflected in the face voters did not drop them from the top 10.

The top three were the same in both polls -- defending national champion North Dakota State followed by James Madison and South Dakota State. Eastern Washington, UC Davis, Maine, Weber State and Towson were the other teams ahead of the Owls in the STATS FCS poll.

UC Davis, Eastern Washington and Weber State were ahead of Kennesaw State in the AFCA Coaches poll.

Other programs of note include North Carolina A&T (15/17), Furman (17/13), Jacksonville State (18/16) and Wofford (19/22).

Big South foe Monmouth also received votes in the STATS FCS poll.

Kennesaw State will now shift its focus to its second of three straight road games as it prepares to travel to Alabama State, in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday. The Owls will try to increase its streak of consecutive regular-season FCS wins to 19.

This will be the third matchup against Alabama State in as many seasons. The Owls have won the previous two -- 20-14 on the road in 2017 and 62-13 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium last year.

STATS FCS Poll

1 North Dakota State (2-0)

2 James Madison (1-1)

3 South Dakota State (1-1)

4 Eastern Washington (1-1)

5 UC Davis (1-1)

6 Maine (1-1)

7 Weber State (1-1)

8 Towson (2-0)

9 Kennesaw State (1-1)

10 Nicholls (0-1)

11 UNI (1-1)

12 Southeast Missouri State (1-1)

13 Montana State (1-1)

14 Indiana State (0-2)

15 North Carolina A&T (1-1)

16 Illinois State (1-1)

17 Furman (1-1)

18 Jacksonville State (1-1)

19 Wofford (0-1)

20 Central Arkansas (2-0)

21 Delaware (2-0)

22 Montana (2-0)

23 Southeastern Louisiana (1-0)

24 Villanova (2-0)

25 Sam Houston State (1-1)

AFCA Coaches' Poll

1 North Dakota State (2-0)

2 James Madison (1-1)

3 South Dakota State (1-1)

4 UC Davis (1-1)

5 Eastern Washington (1-1)

6 Weber State (1-1)

7 Kennesaw State (1-1)

8 Towson (2-0)

9 Maine (1-1)

10 Northern Iowa (1-1)

11 Nicholls (0-1)

12 Illinois State (1-1)

13 Furman (1-1)

14 Central Arkansas (2-0)

15 Montana State (1-1)

16 Jacksonville State (1-1)

17 North Carolina A&T (1-1)

T-18 Delaware (2-0)

T-18 Montana (2-0)

20 Southeast Missouri State (1-1)

21 Sam Houston State (1-1)

22 Wofford (0-1)

23 Villanova

24 Southeastern Louisiana (1-0)

25 Princeton (0-0)