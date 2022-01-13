KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State played a complete basketball game Thursday afternoon.
Eight players scored at least seven points apiece. The Owls held Florida Gulf Coast (11-6, 1-2) to 28% shooting (16-of-57) for the game and only 22% (6-of-27) from behind the arc. Plus, KSU (6-8, 1-0) turned the ball over only nine times as it routed the Eagles 77-53 to win its first ASUN conference opener since the 2015-16 season at the KSU Convocation Center.
The victory is KSU's second straight against FGCU and gives it the first winning streak against one of the ASUN's most successful programs. It tied the second largest margin of victory in a conference game in the Division I era, and the sixth win of the season surpasses last year's win total with 15 games left in the regular season.
Heading into the game it was hard to know exactly what to expect from the Owls. The team had not played since its 108-51 victory over Toccoa Falls College on Dec. 30 because of COVID-19 protocols. In fact, the squad had not had a full team practice over that two week period until Tuesday.
KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said a lot of credit for getting the team to play goes to Mike Young, the assistant athletic director of sports medicine, for making sure the team was as prepared and conditioned to jump back into what is now a hectic schedule the rest of the month as they try to make up games that had to be rescheduled.
Thursday's game was the first of eight games over a 16-day period to close the month of January, with three of the next four on the road.
"It's important to take care of things at home," said Abdur-Rahim, who added that this win over Florida Gulf Coast may have been the biggest one to date since taking over the program. "It's hard to win. It's always about the next win. What we haven't done is win on the road in conference, but that's going to change this year."
It certainly will if the Owls continue to play like they did Thursday.
KSU led 27-20 at the half and pushed the lead to 10 behind former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden. The point guard got aggressive and scored seven of his team-high 15 points over the first five minutes of the second half.
"It started at the end of the first half," he said. "We noticed that (the Eagles) were not communicating with each other as we came down the floor."
The lead stayed between 10 and 13 points until the midway point of the second half until a 3-pointer by Spencer Rodgers put the Owls up 14 at 49-35. That basket started a 25-10 run that gave KSU its biggest lead at 26 points, 71-45, with 2:53 to play.
The run was highlighted by four 3-pointers, two by Rodgers, who finished with nine points, one by Chris Youngblood, who had 10 points, and the other by Jamir Moultrie, who added seven. The spurt ended with a dunk by Alex Peterson, who had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Peterson's dunk polished off a performance that saw the Owls outscore the Eagles 42-20 in the paint.
Demond Robinson, Brandon Stroud, Moultrie and Kasen Jennings all finished with seven points apiece, and it was the kind of performance Abdur-Rahim said sets the team up for further success.
"With Terrell Burden scoring 15 points with eight assists and only one turnover is a big deal," he said. "That's what it's got to be. We shared with them what Billy Donovan's Florida teams were like. They had four guys that became NBA players, but they had seven or eight guys that were averaging seven points a game.
"We put 77 points on the board tonight, and that’s big when we don’t have to rely on Spencer Rodgers to score 20 points a night or Chris Youngblood to score 20 points a night and do that heavy carrying. To have the balance that we did tonight that’s what we are striving for."
It's been four years since the Owls have won consecutive conference games. They will get their chance Saturday when they travel to Stetson (7-9) followed by a game against North Florida (4-12) on Tuesday. If KSU should happen to win both, it would return home for a showdown with defending conference champion Liberty on Jan. 20.
Burden said this win against Florida Gulf Coast, considering what the Owls have overcome lately, was key for going forward.
"(With the victory) our confidence goes through the roof," he said.
