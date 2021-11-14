KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State used a 19-2 run midway through the first half to take control of the game, en route to an 81-57 victory over Division III Piedmont College on Sunday.
The home opener at the KSU Convocation Center also brought the season's first win. After shooting a combined 33 percent in an 11-point loss to Iowa State of the Big 12 and falling by seven to Creighton of the Big East, it was nice for the Owls (1-2) to see the ball go through the basket. They shot 48 percent for the game, and will now try to carry that over to Monday's game against Carver Bible College, with Belmont University on the horizon Friday.
While coach Amir Abdur-Rahim was happy to get a win, he knew the Owls would be expected to win, and coming off a difficult road trip, he said he expected the kind of performance the team offered on Sunday.
"I really don't have expectations a lot of nights," he said. "I want the guys to come out and be competitive. (Sunday) we struggled. There were lulls. In the past, those lulls would have been deeper.
"We have a younger group and when you play in a Big 12 environment or a Big East environment in front of 14,000 fans they get excited. When you come home to play a team most people expect you to beat you have to fight not to play down to their level.
KSU did just that early as Piedmont jumped out to a 9-3 lead behind three 3-pointers from former Hillgrove High School standout Orry Clements-Owens. He would go on to lead all scorers with 19 points, making 6 of 12 from behind the arc.
From that point, KSU began to put things together. Eight different players scored during the 19-2 run as it built an 22-11 lead.
The run continued as the Owls eventually built a 44-23 lead at the half. Then another lull set in.
Piedmont's Jordan Foote scored 11 of his 16 points in the first 9 minutes of the second half as the Lions closed the lead to nine, 53-44, with 11:22 to play. But KSU quickly regained control.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Spencer Rodgers pushed the lead back to 20, 68-48, with 7:10 to play. The lead eventually grew to as many as 29 with 3 minutes left in the game.
Rodgers led the way for KSU with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Chris Youngblood began to find his shooting stroke in the second half and finished with 15 points, Alex Peterson finished with eight points and seven rebounds and Terrell Burden, the former Campbell High School star, added seven points and 10 assists.
