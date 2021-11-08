KENNESAW -- Is this the year Kennesaw State basketball takes a big step forward?
The people dressed in black and gold think so.
For the first time since Amir Abdur-Rahim became coach in the spring of 2019, the program has been able to work through a normal offseason where the players got a full spring and summer's worth of in-person coaching and team bonding. More importantly, he now has an experienced roster full of the players he recruited, and now understands what it truly means to be a Division I head coach.
"Most first-year coaches think they can come and and change the world," Abdur-Rahim said. "You quickly find out its a process.
"It's good to be in Year 3."
KSU will tip off its new season on Tuesday when they travel to Iowa State and it will be an early opportunity to see how the normal offseason has helped. The Owls come off a 5-19 season in which they went 2-13 in ASUN play and lost eight games by six points or fewer and 12 games by 10 points or fewer. It was a year where they were one of the youngest teams in the country and had three freshmen -- Chris Youngblood, Brandon Stroud and Kasen Jennings -- in starting or sixth man roles for nearly the whole season.
Youngblood said the difference between last year and this year is like night and day.
"It's way different," he said. "Our confidence level is at a whole other level
KSU brings back more than 93% of last year's scoring, which is in stark contrast to the year prior when it was trying to replace more than 70% the previous season.
The team brings back leading scorer Spencer Rogers who averaged 16.3 points per game which was good for second in the ASUN. Youngblood made the ASUN All-Freshman team averaging 12.4 points, Stroud, considered the team's best defender, is back after averaging 5.5 points and 5.8 rebounds as is point guard Terrell Brandon, who led the team in assists while averaging 7.8 points per game.
"Last year was an experience year," said Brandon, the former Campbell High School standout. "We're a lot more confident, our bonding has improved. I feel like I understand all my teammates strengths."
A week before the season opener, Abdur-Rahim said those four would be starting along with transfer power forward Demond Robinson. The 6-foot-8, 264-pound junior gives the Owls a player in the middle they haven't had in many years, a player who can clean up around the basket. Robinson comes in from Murray State where he averaged 6.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and led the Ohio Valley Conference in field goal percentage at 64.3% and was in the top 10 in the conference in blocks.
"That would be my starting lineup," he said. "But it changes daily. It's in flux in a good way. We now have depth. There is competition at every position. We can roll out any number of lineups."
Other key transfers include 5-11 guard Jamir Moultrie, who has three years of Division I experience including two years at La Salle and last season at NC Central. Six-foot-5 senior guard Isaiah Reddish, who played four years at Division II Barton College in North Carolina could be a spark-plug off the bench after averaging 22.3 points per game last season.
KSU will open its home schedule on Sunday when it hosts Piedmont College
