University of Miami assistant coach Octavia Blue was named the new women's basketball coach at Kennesaw State on Thursday.
“I am pleased to welcome a rising star in the coaching industry, Octavia Blue, to lead our women’s basketball program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a release. “I have been impressed with her values, ability to connect with student-athletes and coaching acumen. Coach Blue shares our mission to 'build champions in the classroom, on the court, in the community and in life with academic integrity and excellence.’ I am excited for Owl Nation to see the brand of basketball and program coach Blue will build at Kennesaw State.”
The 45-year-old Blue replaces the retired Agnus Berenato, who spent five years as Kennesaw State's coach, though Khadija Head served as interim head coach for the 2020-21 season as Berenato sat out to recover from cancer surgery.
Coaching at her alma mater, Blue served as Miami's associate head coach for the 2020-21 season. She had been on the Hurricanes' staff as an assistant coach since the 2012-13 season and has accumulated 14 seasons as a coach after her hall of fame playing career.
“I could not be more excited and honored to join the KSU family and be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team,” Blue said in the release. “The opportunities for greatness this university provides on and off the court, along with its community support, makes Kennesaw State a really special place. I am eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work!”
Working primarily with post players, Blue coached eight players to 10 total Atlantic Coast Conference all-conference honors at Miami, including six first-team players and two all-ACC defensive team members. Notably, she worked closely with Beatrice Mompremier, who earned Associated Press and WBCA All-America recognition in back-to-back seasons.
Five players signed WNBA contracts during Blue’s nine seasons at Miami, including Mompremier, who was selected 20th overall in the 2020 draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. In total, Blue coached 14 players at Miami who went on to play professionally.
Blue will bring considerable tournament experience to Kennesaw State. She helped coach the Hurricanes to six NCAA tournament appearances (2013, 2015-19) and a trip to the WNIT in 2014.
Blue has familiarity with the Southeast after working three seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgia Tech. During her time in Atlanta, the Yellow Jackets posted three 20-plus-win seasons, made three NCAA tournament appearances and reeled in two top-25 recruiting classes.
Blue coached three All-ACC players and three WNBA draft picks -- Brigitte Ardossi, Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett.
Blue’s first season as a Division I assistant coach was in 2008-09 at St. John’s, where she helped the Red Storm advance to the WNIT. Under the guidance of Blue, Dashena Stevens was named the 2008-09 Big East Conference Rookie of the Year.
As a player at Miami from 1994-98, Blue amassed 1,724 points, placing her fourth in program history at the time, and now eighth. She shot a school record 45.3% from 3-point range as a senior.
After her decorated collegiate career, Blue was selected No. 15 overall in the 1998 draft by Los Angeles, becoming Miami’s first WNBA draft pick.
Blue also had an extensive professional playing career from 1998-2006, which included playing for two WNBA teams and international clubs in Greece, Israel, France, Turkey and Poland.
She was inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame and named an ACC Women’s Basketball Legend in 2008. In 2016, Blue’s No. 10 jersey became the fourth in program history raised to the rafters in Coral Gables, Florida.
