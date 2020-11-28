KENNESAW -- The Kennesaw State men's basketball team made 13 first-half 3-pointers, finished with 18 for the game and blew out Toccoa Falls 106-44 on Saturday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The 18 3-pointers was one of four new records the Owls (2-0) set in their Division I era. They also eclipsed the marks for most points, besting the old record of 103 against Reinhardt set Jan. 4, 2016, made field goals (40) and assists (28).
Of the new marks, Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said he was most impressed with the way the team shared the ball.
"I like the 28 assists more than anything," he said. "Like I said Wednesday (after the game against Carver), we could have six or eight guys who average nine to 14 points a game, and have anyone be able to break out for 20 on any given night.
"When we share the basketball like that, that's the type of team basketball we want to play."
The win allowed the Owls to already double their win total from last season, when they finished 1-28.
Spencer Rodgers was the one who broke free for the 20-point game against Toccoa Falls. He finished the night with 21 points, making seven of his eight shots, including 6-of-7 from behind the 3-point line.
Rodgers was joined in double figures by Chris Youngblood, who followed a strong opener of 17 points against Carver with 15 against Toccoa Falls, including three 3-pointers. Kasen Jennings and Brandon Stroud each scored 10.
For Stroud, it was a game that showed flashes of his potential.
After a rough shooting night in his debut against Carver, the true freshman from East Coweta helped push the first-half lead to 20 with an eight-point outburst in a 30-second period.
After making the first 3-pointer of his career, Stroud stole a pass at midcourt and drove for a layup, then added another 3-pointer the next time down the floor to push the lead to 32-12 midway through the half.
Abdur-Rahim said it was good to see Stroud take that next step.
"Brandon's only really been practicing for three weeks," Abdur-Rahim said. "At the beginning of the fall, he was dealing with an injury, and we wanted to be careful with him. This was him working his way back into shape. He's just starting to scratch the surface."
Kennesaw State opened the game on a 16-5 run and built a 53-22 lead at the half. After making 13 of 20 3-pointers in the first half, the Owls worked the ball inside more over the last 20 minutes.
Early in the second half, Kennesaw State went on a 14-2 run to push the lead to 40 at 69-29, to 50 at 81-31 and 60 when they cracked the 100-point barrier at 101-41.
Equally impressive was the way the Owls played defense. They held Toccoa Falls to only 14 field goals and 35% shooing from the floor, and the Screaming Eagles were held without a field goal over the last 7:05 of the game.
Alex Forde, a product of nearby Etowah High School, led Toccoa Falls with nine points. Luke Baham, a former Kennesaw State student who was not a member of the Owls' basketball team, scored seven.
It was Kennesaw State's second straight victory over a team from the National Christian College Athletic Association. Next, the Owls will hit the road for their first two games away from home -- Wednesday at UAB and Friday at Creighton.
It will be a significant upgrade in competition against the two established Division I programs, but Abdur-Rahim is ready to see how his guys respond.
"When you watch the game, we are scoring because of the way we run the offense," he said. "Any time you share the ball like that, you have a chance to be successful. Will we make 18 3s? I'm sure (the opponents) will try to take those things away, but we're scoring because we are having stretches where we are executing our offense. We'll have to be even more selfless.
"We're preparing for something bigger."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.