All five starters finished in double-figures and Kennesaw State shot 55% from the field for a school-record setting 89-52 rout of Charleston Southern on Sunday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls moved to 3-4 overall, and the 37-point margin of victory was the largest in program history over a Division I opponent.
Brandon Stroud led the way with a career-high 15 points finishing 6-of-9 from the field with seven rebounds.
"Really happy with our performance (Sunday)," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "I felt we came out with a collective effort and energy on the defensive end that kind of set the tone for how we wanted to play. I felt like all five starters, and even the guys off the bench, defensively we had no drop off. To be up that much at half, I was really impressed with our team. Brandon really set the tone for us defensively. When he’s locked in, we’re normally locked in, and he was really, really good.”
Leading 9-7 the KSU defense took over and began forcing turnovers by getting in the passing lanes while also pounding the ball inside, leading to shooting 64.3% in the first half. The lead grew to double-digits for the first time at 29-17 thanks to a 7-0 run, and after a short Charleston Southern spurt, the Owls responded with a dominating 23-5 run to close the first half, giving KSU a 52-25 advantage at the break.
For the game, KSU capitalized with 22 points off 16 forced turnovers. The Owls held the Bucs to 30% shooting for the game. Claudell Harris was the only CSU player to reach double figures, finishing with 12 points.
Charleston Southern cut the lead to 52-32 to begin the second half, but a 15-6 KSU run over the next 8 minutes put the game away.
Terrell Burden and Chris Youngblood each scored 12 points, Demond Robinson had 11 and Spencer Rodgers finished with 10 for the Owls. Rodgers added a game-high 10 rebounds for his second career double-double, and Youngblood tied his career-high with eight boards.
