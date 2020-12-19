Jacob Tryon laid the ball in with 3 seconds to play, putting Samford on top as it went on to beat Kennesaw State 65-63 on Saturday at the KSU Convocation Center.
The Owls' last-ditch attempt to tie or win the game was stolen by Richardson Maitre, who drew a foul and made a free throw to account for the final margin.
Kennesaw State (3-4) had the edge to begin the second half, after bringing a seven-point deficit out of halftime.
The Owls began the half on a 11-0 run as Samford (3-3) went 5 1/2 minutes without scoring a point. The teams went on to trade momentum shifts before Kennesaw State took a 63-62 lead on Jamie Lewis' 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining.
That is when Samford called timeout, leading to the 6-foot-11 Tryon's go-ahead shot after he rebounded a missed layup by teammate Myron Gordon.
Kennesaw State dropped to 0-4 on the season against Division I competition.
"First off hats off to Samford, they came in and fought after losing a tough one on the road the other night at Troy," Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "For coach (Bucky McMillan) to come in and get his group ready to play is just a testament to how good of a coach he is.
"But to be honest, we got what we deserved tonight. I thought we went to Belmont, we played a very good game at Belmont, fought and found out some things about ourselves, and like a young inexperienced team does, they came back and they rested on it. I need to do a better job of figuring out how to get them ready to go at practice, because we had a very nonchalant practice the other day, and then we ended up having a not very spirited shootaround today, and it comes back to bite you when you're not really prepared and not focusing on the details."
Kennesaw State's Chris Youngblood scored a game-high 19 points, with Brandon Stroud adding a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds. Spencer Rodgers scored 10.
Kennesaw State will host former conference rival on Tuesday in its final game of the calendar year.
Gordon led Samford with 17 points, while A.J. Staton-McCray had 14 off the bench. Logan Dye (11) and Tryon (10) also hit double digits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.