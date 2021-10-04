Kennesaw State has announced the women's basketball team non-conference schedule for the 2021-2022 season.
The schedule includes three games against competitors in the 2021 NCAA Tournament and three games against Georgia programs.
The campaign begins on Nov. 9 with a visit from NAIA program Thomas University of Thomasville, Ga.
The Owls will travel to Georgia Tech, which made an appearance in the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA tournament, on Nov. 11. They will look for their first win against the Jackets in the program’s history.
After playing FIU at home, the team will travel to West Virginia for a matchup against the Mountaineers of the Big 12 on Nov. 19. West Virginia was also a participant in the NCAA Sweet 16.
The Owls return to the Convocation Center on Nov. 23 for a two-game homestand, beginning with Chattanooga. Kennesaw State will then welcome Hofstra on Nov. 26 for the first meeting between the two programs.
The team ends November in Macon with a game against SOCON champion Mercer.
A three-game homestand against Florida Atlantic, Furman and Georgia Southern comprises early December. Kennesaw State will travel to Auburn, Ala. to face the Tigers for the first time Dec. 20.
The non-conference slate ends with a trip to Samford and a New Year's Eve visit from Middle Georgia.
KSU will open the ASUN schedule on Jan. 5 at home against Jacksonville.
