Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach James Wade, left, and Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach James Wade, right, dances with the team after the Chicago Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 17, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky head coach James Wade during the first half of game four of the 2021 WNBA Finals against he Phoenix Mercury at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
It was a championship Sunday for Kennesaw State men's basketball alum James Wade, as the former Owl coached the Chicago Sky to the WNBA championship.
That Sky won the best-of-five series 3-1 against the Phoenix Mercury, clinching the title with an 80-74 win Sunday at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
It was the first WNBA title for Chicago and for Wade, its third-year head coach. The sixth-seeded Sky, who finished with a .500 record (16-16) during the regular season, became the lowest-seeded team to ever win the WNBA championship, upsetting the top-seeded Connecticut Sun along the way.
Before moving into coaching, the 46-year-old Wade played at Kennesaw State from 1996-98 during its Division II era, and he still ranks among the Owls' top 10 all-time leaders for single-season 3-point and free throw percentages.
Wade was a crucial part of the 1997-98 team that went 19-10 to reach the Peach Belt Conference semifinals, finishing that season leading the team in free throw percentage (87.3%) and assists (86).
After a number of years playing professionally overseas, Wade began his coaching career in 2012 with the WNBA's San Antonio Stars. After five seasons there, he spent two seasons as an assistant under Cheryl Reeve with the Minnesota Lynx and was a part of the coaching staff that led Minnesota to the 2017 WNBA championship.
In November 2018, he was hired as Chicago's coach and general manager and has since led the Sky to the playoffs each of the three seasons he has been on the bench. He was the 2019 WNBA Coach of the Year.
