The Kennesaw State Athletics Hall of Fame has four new members, the school announced Thursday.
The class of 2019 includes former men’s basketball coach Phil Zenoni, former competitive cheer coach Felicia Mulkey, former softball player Cambria McKay and former Southern Poly women’s basketball player Sarah Ogoke.
Ogoke was originally slated to be in the 2018 class but will now be inducted as part of this year’s class.
The ceremony will take place on Sept. 27, at the Embassy Suites hotel near the campus in Kennesaw. The coaches and athletes will also be recognized the next day, before Kennesaw State's football game against Reinhardt.
The new class boosts the hall of fame to 108 members, including those from Southern Poly, which was merged into Kennesaw State in 2015.
Zenoni was the first head coach of the men’s basketball program, taking the helm in 1985. In 11 seasons, he steered the Owls to a 166-156 overall record. He trails only Tony Ingle (178) for most wins in program history.
When Zenoni visits Kennesaw State now, he has a hard time navigating the expanding campus. Back in 1985, the school -- then referred to as Kennesaw College -- was much different. Even still, the players were eager to be a part of a new team.
“They were excited about it,” Zenoni said. “Even back then, it was growing. And I think everybody (liked) Cobb County and where it was located and knew Kennesaw State (could) someday be a real big school.”
Zenoni is primarily known for getting the men’s basketball program up and running and leading the Owls to eight straight NAIA tournament appearances, including a championship appearance in 1993.
Something not as well known is Zenoni’s brief run as the men’s golf coach in 1985-86, when the Owls were NAIA district champions. The athletic director at the time asked Zenoni to be the coach when his predecessor unexpectedly left.
“It was fun,” he said. “I drove their van. I’m not sure how much of a coach I was. We had very good golfers.”
Mulkey, now the acrobatics and tumbling coach at Baylor, captained the Kennesaw State competitive cheer team from 1997-2008. She also served as the full-time director of marketing and promotions.
Now, she promotes acrobatics and tumbling, a varsity sport that is on the verge of being recognized by the NCAA, thanks in part to Mulkey’s efforts.
“We’ve grown from six universities to 31,” Mulkey said. “We’re expecting to add a couple more universities this year and then, with the NCAA’s backing, we expect pretty rapid growth.”
While Zenoni saw Kennesaw State’s athletic department rise from the NAIA to NCAA Division II, Mulkey was at the school when it upgraded from Division II to Division I.
Mulkey said she is excited to attend her first Kennesaw State home football game to accept her honor.
Two athletes will also be recognized.
McKay is the Kennesaw State's softball team’s all-time home run leader with 58. She was also at Kennesaw State when it transitioned to Division I, starting 240 games at catcher from 2003-06.
At Southern Poly from 2012-014, Ogoke played on two NAIA national tournament teams. She scored exactly 1,000 points during her career with the Runnin' Hornets.
