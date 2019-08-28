Andrew Wilson, a Kennesaw native and former Harrison High School standout, was promoted to the position of associate head coach for the Georgia Southern men's basketball team.
Wilson is entering his seventh season at Georgia Southern under head coach Mark Byington, who announced Wilson's promotion Wednesday.
"Andrew has been important to the building of our program, establishing our culture and success on the court and in the classroom," Byington said in a release. "He has continued to grow every year and cares deeply about our student-athletes and Georgia Southern University."
Before the arrival of Wilson and Byington for the 2013-14 season, Georgia Southern was coming off its seventh straight losing season. In the time since, the Eagles have become a top team in the Sun Belt Conference, posting back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in 30 years and recording the highest RPI in school history in 2018-19.
The 2014-15 Georgia Southern team finished as the Sun Belt tournament runner-up, while the 2016-17 team achieved the program's first postseason tournament appearance since 2006.
The Eagles have had 11 all-conference selections in Wilson's tenure, and all of the program's seniors have graduated.
"I'm extremely grateful to Coach Byington for this tremendous opportunity and recognition," Wilson said in the release. "He has built this program into a consistent championship contender in the Sun Belt and created a winning culture. Georgia Southern University and our players are very special to my family and I. I look forward to continuing to serve our program and our student-athletes."
In June, Wilson attended the Jay Bilas Coaches Leadership Program, designed to identify and develop up-and-coming coaches. The four-day program in Charlotte, North Carolina, was limited to 12 coaches who have been recognized as rising stars in the profession as assistants.
Wilson spent six seasons as an assistant coach at Charleston, working with Byington under then-coach Bobby Cremins before moving to Binghamton for the 2012-13 season.
After graduating from Harrison, Wilson played parts of six seasons at Florida State, rehabilitating from two significant injuries to become the first player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to play in six different seasons. He was the Seminoles' all-time leader in games played (129) and, as a senior co-captain in 2005-06, helped them advance to the second round of the NIT.
In 2015, Wilson was inducted into Harrison's athletic hall of fame.
