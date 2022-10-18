Kennesaw State announced the hiring of two new members to its baseball staff this week.
Former Owls outfielder Terence Norman will be the team's director of baseball operations, and Brad Tyler has joined the team as an assistant coach on Ryan Coe's staff.
"Really excited to welcome Brad and Terence to the KSU baseball staff," Coe said in a release, adding that “both of these guys will play a part in the growth and development of our baseball team."
Norman not only spent time playing at Kennesaw State, but he also played his high school baseball around the corner at Kennesaw Mountain.
“Looking at Terence, he was a student-athlete who excelled here at Kennesaw State and understands the expectations of our program," Coe said.
Norman finished his playing career in 2022, hitting .298 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs. The outfielder finished his college career hitting .326 with 17 homers, 131 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 199 games.
"I enjoyed every minute of my student-athlete experience here at Kennesaw State," Norman said in the release. "I am super thankful to have the opportunity to stay involved and give back to such an outstanding program. We are looking forward to another great season."
Tyler, a college standout at Evansville, was a sixth-round draft pick in 1990 and played six years in the Baltimore Orioles' organization. He also played in the minors for the Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers before retiring in 2002 after a 13-year playing career.
Tyler spent the 2022 season as an area supervisor for the Miami Marlins and 13 years as a scout for the Cleveland Guardians from 2008-21.
"Brad brings over 20 years of professional baseball experience to our team and will make an immediate impact within our clubhouse,” Coe said.
