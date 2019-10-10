Kennesaw Mountain defeated Hillgrove 3-1 in the Region 3AAAAAAA championship Thursday night at Kennesaw Mountain.
Kennesaw Mountain and Hillgrove entered the tournament as the top two seeds.
“It’s amazing,” Kennesaw Mountain Coach Michael Loyd said. “It’s something the girls have been working for everyday in the gym since August. It’s been a goal of ours.”
Hillgrove jumped out to an early 7-4 lead in the first set and at 9-5, Kennesaw Mountain called a timeout. Hillgrove went up 13-5 before Milana Thornton broke the run with two straight kills.
The Lady Mustangs went on a 5-0 run to make the set close, but Hillgrove held on to win the first set 25-20.
Kennesaw Mountain got an early five-point lead in the second. The teams went back and forth but Hillgrove couldn’t gain any ground and the Lady Mustangs pulled away to win 25-14 to tie the match.
The Lady Mustangs got their first lead in the third set at 5-4. Hillgrove got as close as one, but Kennesaw Mountain proved to be too much, winning the third set 25-17.
The deciding fourth set started similarly, with both teams trading points and the score remaining close. The Lady Mustangs again went on a big run to pull away, winning the set 25-8 and the match.
“We did start a little slow,” Loyd said. “That’s something I’ve seen the past few games but the next three we stepped on the gas and it got better every set.”
In the third place game, the No. 4 seed North Cobb swept No. 3 Marietta 3-0. The Lady Warriors won the final set 25-14.
Kennesaw Mountain are in position to host at least the first two rounds of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. In the meantime they’re focused on improving in whatever time they have until their next game.
“We’re just focusing on what we do on our side of the net,” Loyd said. “Hopefully we make a deep run in the state tournament.”
