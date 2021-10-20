Habersham Central @ Kennesaw Mtn. (GHSA Volleyball 1st Round) - Kennesaw Mtn.'s Emily Maddock (5) gets the block and put back during their match with Habersham Central in the 1st round of the state volleyball tournament. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
KENNESAW — The Kennesaw Mountain volleyball team claimed a three-set sweep over Habersham Central on Wednesday to advance into the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
The Mustangs have now reached the second round of the playoffs for a fifth straight season. They will travel to Lakeside-DeKalb on Saturday.
Senior Leila Gainsford led the team with 17 kills, followed by Milana Thornton with nine and Emily Maddocks with eight. Cydney Burnett led the team with five aces — all coming in the first set — while senior setter Claire Andres finished with a team-high 26 assists.
With the Lady Mustangs, who won 25-7, 25-12 and 25-15, leading 4-3 in the first set, Habersham Central (25-15) began to struggle with communication, leading to multiple unforced errors. Kennesaw Mountain (25-17) took advantage by scoring 16 of the next 17 points of the match to easily take the first set victory.
“Our goal was to come in hard and hot and aggressive, and we did that,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Jessica Feder said. “The first set was exactly what we planned for.”
The Lady Raiders responded with a more competitive second stanza, as they scored four consecutive points early on to lead 4-1. With the set tied at 9, the Mustangs went on a 9-1 run that began with three kills by Gainsford and two aces by Gillian Huffman.
Gainsford dominated the second set with 11 kills. She scored three of the Lady Mustangs’ first four points of the set with her last kill clinching the second set victory.
“Since the latter part of the regular season and then going into the Region (6AAAAAA) tournament, Leila has completely evolved into one of our integral players,” Feder said. “She brings a huge elevation to the team, and you can see that she’s hungry for every point. She plays to win.”
Kennesaw Mountain began the third set with a commanding 13-5 lead before inserting much of its bench into the contest. Still, it had little trouble clinching the sweep behind seven third-set kills by Thornton and nine assists by freshman setter Ivana Coker.
“The momentum and chemistry were on our side,” Feder said. “So that’s always fun to be able to put in other players. But our communication was top-tier and that’s what we’ve been focusing on since our (match against Pope).”
