MARIETTA -- Kennesaw Mountain capitalized on five Kell errors to claim a 9-2 Region 6AAAAAA victory Wednesday, and with it, a spot in the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
The Mustangs (16-13, 8-7) will be the No. 4 seed from Region 6AAAAAA when the playoffs begin next week.
“Tonight, we grew up a little bit,” Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen said. “They had some things that didn’t go their way, and we were able to put numbers up when we needed to, and that’s a big shift for us.”
Kennesaw Mountain grabbed the lead early, scoring two runs in the first inning when Eliud Poventud’s single brought in Trey Kinnan and Drew Narine.
Kell (15-3, 6-8) followed suit in its half of the inning with a bases-loaded walk to cut the the Mustangs’ lead in half, and the Longhorns tied the game with an RBI double from Gabe Newcomb, scoring Max Seevers.
That was the last run Kell scored off Kennesaw Mountain starter Sam Parker.
“Sam Parker did a really good job tonight,” Hansen said. “We were able to hit the ball well enough not to give up.”
Kennesaw Mountain added three more runs in the fourth inning to reclaim the lead. Narine and Poventud scored on errors, followed by Ethan Snipes’ sacrifice fly to bring home Bradley Smith.
Kennesaw Mountain added on in the fifth with an RBI single by Narine, which scored Will Fincher.
The Mustangs blew the game open in the sixth inning. Kinnan drove home Steven Haddad and Fincher with an RBI single, and Kinnan eventually scored on a wild pitch.
“It isn’t just how many hits. It's the timeliness of those hits,” Hansen said. “We had a couple of times tonight where we had runners in scoring positions, and we just got the hit at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.