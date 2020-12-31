KENNESAW -- Kennesaw Mountain has had a tough time with fast starts this season.
On Wednesday, the Mustangs concentrated mostly on winning the first quarter in their 70-41 victory over Cornerstone Prep in a consolation game of the Hoya Holiday Classic at Harison.
An 8-2 first-quarter run broke a 5-all tie to set the tone for Kennesaw Mountain (6-4), and Cornerstone (7-4) never got within four points the rest of the way.
“We've been slow-starting,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Eric Blair said. “If we don't win the first quarter, we don't win the basketball game. We've been trying to figure out how to start faster, and that was good to see tonight.”
Jordan James had a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead Kennesaw Mountain, while Nick Hein finished with 18 points, highlighted by three first-half 3-pointers. Will Fincher only had five points, but he was solid defensively with eight rebounds.
Hein's first 3-pointer gave the Mustangs their first lead at 8-5, and James quickly extended it with a jump shot. After Cornerstone's Jonathan Everill answered with a putback, James came through with a three-point play for a 13-7 lead.
James and Hein continued to trade first-quarter buckets before it ended with a 17-9 Kennesaw Mountain advantage.
“The two seniors have been really good all year,” Blair said. “Jordan James and Nick Hein have led us in scoring and leadership, and Will went from being a No. 2 guard last year to starting at (center) for us, and he's really helped us on the backboard.”
The closest Cornerstone got within was six points with 3:21 left to play in the second quarter, but Kennesaw Mountain responded with seven unanswered points to end the half.
MJ Matthews and Hein hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc. James followed with another jump shot before Hein came through with a layup to give the Mustangs a 32-16 lead at the break.
It was all James in the second half as the Mustangs broke the game open. He hit four of five shot attempts from inside the paint and made seven of nine free throw attempts. He also hit a 3 from the top of the key early in the third to put Kennesaw Mountain in front 35-21.
David Melcher led Cornerstone with 18 points, while Austin Redd had eight points and 10 rebounds. Melcher scored 10 of his points in the third quarter in attempt to rally the Cougars.
