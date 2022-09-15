The Kennesaw Mountain softball team jumped out to a 12-2 start to the season under new coach Angela Lack, and it has its sights set high for the remainder of the season.
The Lady Mustangs’ strong start comes after a 2021 season in which they finished 11-11 overall and 9-5 in region play. They have started 8-0 in region play this season.
Kennesaw Mountain came into Thursday's game against Walton holding a 1½-game lead over Cherokee for first place in Region 5AAAAAAA. Including the Walton game the Lady Mustangs have seven region games remaining this season.
Kennesaw Mountain has already played and beaten Cherokee twice, and the teams have one more meeting this season. The same can be said for Kennesaw Mountain and third-place North Cobb.
While the Lady Mustangs have made the playoffs the last four years, they have lost in the first round each time. The team hopes to return to the state tournament in Columbus for the first time since 2017.
Lack, who was an assistant with the program the last five years before the program's founding coach, Lisa Chapman, left to become the coach at Sequoyah, said she attributes a lot of the success to the team's experience. Kennesaw Mountain have five seniors who have been starting since their freshman year.
“Our team is full of leaders," Lack said. "Our seniors have taken the freshmen under their wings to show them what our program is about, which has really helped our team improve and grow."
Lack also said the mentality has changed in a positive manner on and off of the field this year
The pitching of senior Makayla Stephens has been a big contribution. She came into Thursday having struck out 131 batters while only allowing six earned runs across 62 2/3 innings, for a miniscule 0.56 ERA.
Stephens was committed to Campbell. but she has since reopened up her recruiting process as she looks to continue her softball career in college.
Catcher Sam Guercia, who has a team-high batting average of .471 to go with 10 RBIs, is committed to Goldey-Beacom College, a Division II program in Wilmington, Delaware.
Hannah Glass is also having impact at the plate this season, hitting .457 with a team-high 14 RBIs.
Lack said the team is taking things game-by-game, but the Lady Mustangs also have goals set of winning the region title and hosting in the state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.