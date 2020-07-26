Five years after being taken in the first round by the Cincinnati Reds, former Kennesaw Mountain High School standout Tyler Stephenson will get the chance to make his major league debut.
The 23-year-old catching prospect was recalled from the Reds' training site Sunday, replacing Mike Moustakas on the active roster. Moustakas was placed on injured reserve after falling ill before Sunday's game, a day after teammate Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19.
"7/26/2020 A day I will never forget," Stephenson tweeted after Sunday's game. "Can’t thank God enough for letting a dream become a reality."
Stephenson, one of three catchers on the Reds' active roster alongside Kyle Farmer and Curt Casali, did not play Sunday in Cincinnati's 3-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
He could get another chance Monday, when the Reds begin a four-game home series with the Chicago Cubs.
Stephenson, the 11th pick of the 2015 draft, spent the 2019 season with the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts. He batted .285 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 44 RBIs. In the Arizona Fall League, he batted .347.
Stephenson became the first Kennesaw Mountain product to reach the major leagues. He was one of four former Mustangs active in the minors last season, along with high school teammates Ryley Gilliam, Ivan Johnson and Reggie Pruitt.
