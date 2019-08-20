KENNESAW -- Kennesaw Mountain may be a young team this season but its hitting seems to be just fine.
The Lady Mustangs reeled off 13 hits in a one-sided 11-0 victory at North Cobb that lasted four innings. Since being shutout by East Paulding to open the season two weeks ago, Kennesaw Mountain has won four games in a row, scoring five runs or more in each.
Now, the Lady Mustangs are enjoying a 4-1 record to start the season and the win over North Cobb puts them at 3-0 in Region 3AAAAAAA.
“It was good to see them hit the ball hard, especially our younger girls getting more at-bats in” Kennesaw Mountain coach Lisa Chapman said. “We’re letting them get used to what high school ball is about. Right now, we’ve been really happy with the way they’re playing and our pitchers have done a really good job keeping us in ball games.”
Kennesaw Mountain reeled off eight runs on seven hits in the second inning to pull away after scoring three runs in the first on four hits.
During that stretch, North Cobb gave up just two walks and two errors. Most of those runs were the result of Kennesaw Mountain’s offense.
The second inning onslaught started with a solo home run from Bri Stephens before Taylor Brown reached on an error. Ali McGinniss delivered an RBI double and Jadyn Mason followed with an RBI hit. MaKayla Stephens and Grace Lynn Williams delivered RBI singles and Brown also had an RBI single in the inning on her second trip to the plate.
In the first inning for Kennesaw Mountain, Mason, MaKayla Stephens and Williams each had RBIs.
After North Cobb changed pitchers late in the second inning, the Lady Warriors settled down. They only gave up two hits and a walk in the final two innings.
Unfortunately for the Lady Warriors, the offense couldn’t make any noise. Kathryn Bywaters accounted for its only hit in the first inning.
MaKayla Stephens retired eight in a row to end the game for the Lady Mustangs. She also got defensive help from Mason, who made a diving catch to end the game.
MaKayla Stephens was 3-for-3 at the plate with three singles. Williams, McGinniss, and Mason went 2-for-3.
