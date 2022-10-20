KENNESAW -- Kennesaw Mountain is one step closer to a trip to the state tournament in Columbus for the first time in five years after winning its first two games in a Class AAAAAAA super regional Thursday.
The Lady Mustangs advanced to the super regional final with a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Mill Creek, after shutting out West Forsyth 3-0 in the opening contest.
McKenna Hardman’s two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning provided the winning runs Kennesaw Mountain (21-8), which will play the winner of Saturday's losers' bracket final between Mill Creek and West Forsyth.
The winner of the super regional will earn one of eight spots in Columbus for the state tournament, set for Oct. 26-29.
It appeared that Kennesaw Mountain was headed for the losers' bracket in its second game of the day, as it trailed Mill Creek (20-10) 1-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
However, Hardman’s single scored Hannah Eubanks and courtesy runner Laura Oubre -- running for Autumn Criswell -- to bring the Lady Mustangs back from the brink of defeat and clinch a spot in the super regional final.
“One thing I’ve said to the team, you never lose until the game is over,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Angela Lack said, “and we’ve been preaching that all week in practice. We said, give 100-percent effort every pitch, every out. For us to battle a little bit of adversity tonight and to believe in each other – I think this is one of the tightest-knit teams I’ve ever had, where they actually believe in each other, and the cool thing about it is the bottom of the lineup was able to come through there.
"Some of the younger (girls) -- we’re very senior-led -- we had some big hits from our younger kids and right there, a sophomore (Hardman) coming through with the hit to win the game. These kids don’t give up and they continue to fight every single at-bat, every single day. I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Kennesaw Mountain was led by a dominant pitching performance in both games by Makayla Stephens, who threw a combined 27 strikeouts against West Forsyth and Mill Creek.
After striking out 16 hitters in a complete-game shutout win over West Forsyth, the senior Georgia State commit added 11 more strikeouts in seven innings in the circle against Mill Creek.
“Mak has been our workhorse all year,” Lack said. “She’s so selfless in the fact that it’s not just about here -- she wants all the team to do well -- but, yes, Mak has really come out this year. She just reached her 450 career milestone of strikeouts, and she’s just really grown up her senior year, and she’s phenomenal for us.”
The only blemish of the day for Stephens was giving up a solo home run to Mill Creek’s Olivia Shaw in the top of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie and give the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead.
Kennesaw Mountain scored all three of its runs against West Forsyth in the first two innings -- one in the first inning on an RBI single by Stephens, and two more in the second on a two-run double by Hardman.
