CANTON -- Sequoyah volleyball kept its season of dominance rolling with a 3-0 win over Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday night. The Lady Chiefs are now one of four teams remaining in the Class AAAAAA state tournament bracket.
The match tilted heavily in Sequoyah’s favor early on. The Lady Chiefs started the first set with a 6-1 advantage and led 15-5 near the halfway mark. Skylar Martin was great on defense, saving multiple Kennesaw Mountain attacks. Sequoyah’s solid play carried throughout the three-set win.
“We just needed to focus,” coach James Edwards said. “When we focus, we play really well. From the first point of the game, we were ready. You could tell just by everybody’s demeanor and body language. We played super hard, and it was fun to watch.”
Sequoyah came out in the second set and built a 10-4 lead. That lead was sustained through the set’s entirety as the Lady Chiefs secured a 2-0 lead with the 25-11 win. Rosa Fisher recorded multiple kills in the set, pairing with Sara Siefert for a formidable front-row duo.
Edwards attributed a large part of his success to how his group served against Milana Thornton and the strong set of Kennesaw Mountain hitters.
“We served really well tonight,” Edwards said. “When you serve well, you get easier chances on offense. That team had a lot of good hitters, and it was hard to keep it away from them. It got us easier shots as we turned from defense to offense.”
Sequoyah played solid defense as a unit, putting pressure on Kennesaw Mountain’s attack. The Lady Chiefs kept the pressure on their opposition and forced the Lady Mustangs to make mistakes.
“If you feel like you are out of system, you are just trying to get the ball over,” Edwards said. “Then, it comes back as fast as we can turn it around, and it does not give you a chance to regroup. It puts you at a disadvantage when you give the other team easy balls.”
In the third set, Sequoyah was off to another dominant start with a 12-6 lead halfway through. The lead grew to 10 points at 19-9, forcing a Kennesaw Mountain timeout while its season hung in the balance.
Kennesaw Mountain led a spirited comeback attempt as the third set wore on. The Lady Mustangs played to a 9-3 run that pulled the score to 24-18. However, with Kennesaw Mountain scrambling, Sequoyah rode its sound defense to a routine game-winning point.
Sequoyah has not lost a single set in the state playoffs this year, going 9-0. With Wednesday’s victory, the Lady Chiefs move on to face Lassiter in a final four matchup on Saturday, Oct. 30. Once again, home-court advantage played a significant role in Sequoyah’s postseason success.
“We fed off it a lot,” Edwards said. “The more students we have, and when the band is there, the girls have tons of energy, and we can feed off that. They like playing in front of these people, and it adds another level to show them how hard we work in practice every day.”
