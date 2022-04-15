KENNESAW -- One goal was all Kennesaw Mountain needed as it opened the Class AAAAAA boys soccer state playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Lanier in a first-round game Friday at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
Kam Graham’s goal with 35:25 remaining in the game was the only one for the Region 6AAAAAA runner-up Mustangs (12-4-3), who will go on the road to face Region 4AAAAAA champion Lakeside-DeKalb in a second-round game Thursday.
The first half ended in a scoreless tie, with both teams falling just short on a number of scoring opportunities.
Lanier (9-9-1) almost scored the first goal of the game with 25:30 remaining in the first half, but it was thwarted by a leaping save from Kennesaw Mountain goalkeeper Aidan Tapia-Trejo.
The Longhorns got a couple more shots on the goal that came close, with Tapia-Trejo grabbing a shot from Alessandro Polonia with 16:17 left in the first half, and a long shot from Alex Cobzaru sailing over the goal at the 10:00 mark.
Meanwhile, Kennesaw Mountain came up short on a couple of opportunities. Graham broke away from several Lanier defenders and launched a shot that went wide right with 13:06 to go in the first half, while Ely Salinas’ header was grabbed by goalkeeper Ben Haynes with 5:40 left.
Lanier went on the offensive at the beginning of the second half as Anthony Sanchez’s shot from long distance was grabbed by Tapia-Trejo with 38:18 remaining in the game.
However, it was Kennesaw Mountain that finally broke the scoreless tie as Graham broke away from a number of defenders and booted the ball into the goal to score what proved to be the winning goal for the Mustangs.
Kennesaw Mountain nearly added to its lead towards the end of the game when Graham lined up for a penalty kick after a foul with 15 seconds left. However, Graham’s attempt was stopped by Haynes.
“In the first half, both teams were unorganized,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Daniel DePlanche said. “It was emotional. It was the first round of the playoffs. I thought, in the second half, we calmed down and we played soccer. Even though we didn’t create as many opportunities in the second half, I thought we played better.
"We finished one, and the penalty (kick) at the end, even though we missed it, it was enough to get us through, and I told the boys, ‘The playoffs is just about surviving. You’ve got to do whatever you have to do to get the win and go from there.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.