MARIETTA -- Kennesaw Mountain earned its first berth into the state playoffs in program history with a 41-37 win over Osborne on Wednesday in the second round of the Region 6AAAAAA playoffs.
“That’s all these girls have worked for since the beginning of the year,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Lisa Chapman said. “They’re super pumped.”
The win moved the Lady Mustangs into Thursday’s region semifinals at Wheeler High School, where they will face Sprayberry.
Kennesaw Mountain has the Lady Yellow Jackets twice already this season. Both games ended in losses, 59-44 in December and 52-22 last month. However, Chapman said the team will try everything it can to make sure it doesn’t come out of the tournament with the No. 4 seed.
“We’re going to try and keep winning some ball games and see where we end up going in the next week,” Chapman said. “But we’re super excited.”
The Lady Cardinals rallied late in the fourth quarter. Tiara Lewis, who had 16 points, would bring the game within four with 2 minutes to play but the Lady Mustangs were able to put the game away at the free throw line.
“We knew it was going to be a battle to the end,” Chapman said.
Kennesaw Mountain led at the half 20-17, and began to pull away in the third quarter by dominating on the offensive glass, leading to easy put backs and a 33-24 lead heading to the final period.
Madison Clark led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Jada Bates who finished with 11. Shanique Reid led Osborne with 10 points.
