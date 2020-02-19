LILBURN — Cam Blount came out firing for Berkmar’s boys basketball team.
Blount buried three 3-pointers in the first 6 minutes to get the Patriots going, and they never looked back in an 83-46 domination over Kennesaw Mountain on Wednesday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Blount led the scoring with 16 points, and Jalen Deloach followed with 14.
“We played hard and we practiced hard,” Blount said. “We had momentum.”
The Patriots have now won nine consecutive games, and this one was pretty easy work right from the start.
Berkmar knocked down its first three shots from beyond the arc, with Blount hitting two of them and Elijah Wood hitting the other. It was 13-4 Berkmar before Kennesaw Mountain even knew what hit them, but there was more coming.
Blount’s third 3 of the quarter came off a beautiful behind the back pass from Jermahri Hill, and Bloutn swished it from the corner to make it 21-9 Berkmar. Just seconds later Dara Olanade picked off a pass and threw down a dunk with authority to increase the lead to 14.
The first quarter ended in very fitting fashion when a nice string of passes set Wood up with a wide-open 3 on the right wing, and he hit it as the buzzer sounded to make it 26-9 Berkmar after 8 minutes.
“We held out (defensively), and that’s what our goal was,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “We thought we could score tonight, we just had to defensively shut them down. I thought we did a good job with that.”
The visiting Mustangs settled into the game a little bit from there, but they had a mountain to climb after the first-quarter onslaught. The Patriots only hit one 3 in the second quarter, but they kept up the very efficient offense with another strong quarter.
Rebounding also started to work in favor of the home team, as Olande and Malique Ewin started to impose their will inside. In total, the duo finished with 15 rebounds and Deloach added six more, helping Berkmar win the rebounding battle 28-12.
At halftime, it was a 22-point lead for the Patriots, and the statistics just got uglier as it went on. Four Berkmar players ended up in double figures by the end of the contest, with Wood and Erwin each adding in 10 points to go with the contributions from Blount and Deloach.
Phillips emptied his bench in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand, and the team basketball continued. Ahmed Soumahoro became the 10th Berkmar player to score when he threw down a dunk in the closing seconds, much to the delight of the home crowd.
“We’ve always had good team chemistry in our top seven,” Phillips said. “Obviously the bottom guys got some playing time tonight with it being a blowout, but our top guys have always moved the ball well.”
The Patriots have now won their opening two playoff games by a combined score of 145-75, and are through to the quarterfinals for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Next up will either be an all-Gwinnett showdown at home against Shiloh, or a road test at Wheeler.
“We’ve got more coming,” Blount said.
And if he can shoot the ball as well as he did on Tuesday, it could be a lot more coming for Blount and his teammates.
