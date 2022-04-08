POWDER SPRINGS -- Kennesaw Mountain showed little rust in its first game in nine days with 4-0 victory at McEachern in a non-region game Friday.
Sam Parker threw a four-hit shutout and struck out 12 as the Mustangs (12-10) scored one run in each of the second, third, fourth and seventh innings and banged out 10 hits.
They claimed the win in their first game since a 10-0 win over Wheeler on March 30, after taking most of the week off for spring break.
“You never know when you are coming off spring break what you’re going to get,” Kennesaw Mountain coach George Hansen said. “We tell our guys to, if you want to stay in the lineup, you can’t look at things. You've got to swing the bat. It’s high school baseball. We don’t really worry about all those launch-angle things -- just swing it and put the ball in play and make the other team have to make plays.
"We did that today, and I would have liked to have seen us get the ball out of the air a little bit more, but I was happy that every inning. We threatened. We were on the cusp every inning, so I was happy with the performance today.”
It was the second shutout in a row for Parker, who had 11 strikeouts in Kennesaw Mountain’s win over Wheeler.
“He’s in the zone right now,” Hansen said. “He hasn’t given up an earned run in three weeks, so he’s really been strong, Our kids know, when he’s on the mound, no matter who we’re playing, we've got a good chance to do well, so they play with a lot of confidence when they see Sam up there.”
Jesus Crespo was 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Brian Rivera was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Parker was 2-for 3 with a run scored to lead Kennesaw Mountain at the plate.
Noah Johnson pitched 6 2/3 innings and took the loss on the mound, while Jordan Bright went 2-for-3 at the plate for McEachern (8-15).
Kennesaw Mountain got on the board when Crespo's single drove in Drew Nadine in the top of the second. The Mustangs scored again in the top of the third when Murphy Dunkin walked with the bases loaded to score Parker, and Crespo scored on a wild pitch in the top of the fourth to increase the Mustangs' advantage to 3-0.
Kennesaw Mountain added one more run in the top of the seventh when Rivera doubled to score Eliud Poventud, giving the Mustangs their margin of victory.
“It was a great challenge for us, obviously, facing one of their top arms like that.” McEachern coach Karlton Schilling said. “We get guys on base, we get guys in scoring position, and we’ve got to do a better job of scoring those runs from third base or getting a guy over from second to third base. We’ll get hits with nobody on base and we’ll just come up a little bit short when we have guys in scoring position. We’ve just got to do a better job in that area.
"I thought Noah did a great job for us on the mound. Our defense was solid. We shifted a little bit, and they hit right into it. I felt like Noah actually got better as the game went on. He did a great job for us, and it was his longest outing of the year. We’re just coming up a little bit short in executing with runners in scoring position.”
